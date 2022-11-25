Crews find wreckage of fatal North Island plane crash, TSB team deployed to site

RCMP dive team has been deployed to assist at the crash scene north of Port Hardy

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in this undated handout. The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay, on British Columbia’s central coast, less than two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia’s central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says in an email that a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service located the wreckage as it conducted a search of the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay — north of Port Hardy — to assist with further recovery efforts.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, 50 kilometres to the south.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors and police said they believed the plane sank.

It’s believed that a pilot with Air Cab, who has been identified as Patrick Lehman, and two passengers being flown from a logging camp back to the community were inside the plane when it crashed.

RELATED: 3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Float plane crashTransportation Safety Board