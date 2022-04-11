A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

VIDEO: Multiple occupants pulled from structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Large-scale fire at corner of Abbott and Water streets

Multiple occupants have been rescued from a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media showed smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

Numerous people had to be pulled from the fire, according to tweets from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry, and around 70 people were displaced, according to public safety minister Mike Farnworth.

Nearby residents may be experiencing power outages as a result. More than 500 customers have been without power since 12:16 p.m., according to BC Hydro.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and Chief Fry has recommended that nearby residents close their windows to avoid “toxic smoke.”

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
B.C. announces $5.34 million to combat violence against Indigenous women

Just Posted

Kitkatla’s Jacob Thom (#9, white) is double-teamed by Metlakatla’s Brad Martinez (left) and Jason Enright on his way to 29 points in the All Native Basketball Tournament Seniors Division final and tournament MVP title. (Thom Barker photo)
Kitkatla wins third All Native Basketball Tournament seniors title in four years

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their championship in the Intermediate Division at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 9. (Thom Barker photo)
Burnaby downs Prince Rupert for Intermediate championship at All Native Basketball Tournament

New Aiyansh’s Justin Adams, who was named ANBT Masters MVP, makes a layup through traffic during the championship game at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 9. (Thom Barker photo)
New Aiyansh repeats as All Native Basketball Tournament Masters champion

Vancouver All My Relations celebrate their championship win against Similkameen at the 2022 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 9. (Thom Barker photo)
Vancouver wins first Women’s title at All Native Basketball Tournament