Cram the Cruiser event set for Dec. 10

It’s the 10th year the event has helped collect food for locals in need

This year’s RCMP-initiated Cram the Cruiser in Houston marks a significant milestone.

It’ll be the 10th anniversary for the one-day event in which the area’s emergency response services agencies band together to accept food stuffs and other items for those in need.

“The purpose of the food drive is to support the Salvation Army food bank in general, and specifically the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program,” said Paul Batley, the Houston RCMP detachment’s victim services coordinator for Houston and Granisle.

“Personnel from the Houston RCMP Detachment, Houston Volunteer Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and Houston Search and Rescue are all involved in the day itself,” he said.

As in past years, Buy Low is taking on the role of being a major contributor, Batley added.

In addition to non-perishable food items, cash and gift cards have been donated in past years.

The Salvation Army will also be accepting toy donations at the Cram the Cruiser event and these will then make up part of the Christmas hampers.

Toys should be unwrapped so that Army volunteers can ensure the right kind of toy goes to the appropriate person.

For teens, gifts can be toiletries and gift cards.

Cram the Cruiser is the largest food drive in Houston assisting the Salvation Army. Beyond Christmas hampers, food collected helps replenish the Army’s year-round food programs.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Rick Apperson said the Army appreciates the efforts of volunteers and those who make donations.

“Cram the Cruiser is just such a worthwhile event for us,” he said.