Cram the Cruiser 2021 produces results

Houston Search and Rescue was represented at the Dec. 4 Cram the Cruiser event. From the left, Andy, Allan, Frank, and Kim. (Paul Batley photo) The B.C. Ambulance Service was out at the Dec. 4 Cram the Cruiser event. From the left, Samuella Simard and Rebecca Ells. (Paul Batley photo) The Goold family makes its donation at the Dec. 4 Cram the Cruiser event. (Paul Batley photo) Bulkley Valley Insurance was represented at the Dec. 4 Cram the Cruiser by left, Vanessa Macial and April Herrington. That’s Kenize Kirten from the Salvation Army’s Bulkley Valley Ministries on the right. (Paul Batley photo) Staff donations from Houston Link to Learning’s Food for Thought program were received at the 2021 Cram the Cruiser event Dec. 4. From the left, Food for Thought coordinator Angelique Batley, the Salvation Army’s Bulkley Valley community services coordinator Kelly Spurway and Greg Comarty, peer support worker. (Paul Batley photo)

This year’s Cram the Cruiser resulted in donations of 3,200 pounds of food, $4,728.63 in monetary donations and $1,650 in Buy Low gift cards, reports Kelly Spurway, the Salvation Army’s community ministry/family service supervisor for the Bulkley Valley.

Held Dec. 4, the event was sponsored by the Houston RCMP detachment with partners Houston Fire Department, Houston Search and Rescue, the B.C. Ambulance Service and the Royal Canadian Army Cadets in support of the Salvation Army.

This is the ninth year for the event and the food collected was the equivalent of filling eight police vehicles, said Spurway.

“With all that everyone is going through they supported the Salvation Army and their Christmas hamper program beyond our expectations,” she said.

“It was an amazing event that was also consciously of not overwhelming our local grocery store due to supply chain issues due to flooding down south.”

Spurway thanked the community, service providers, emergency services, and businesses for helping the Salvation Army help others and to bring Christmas to those in need.

The Salvation Army also has its kettles out Thursday to Saturday at the Buy Low store and volunteers to man the kettles are always welcome.

The kettles will be out Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. right up until Dec. 24.

Those wishing to volunteer for a shift can call Karen at 250-643-9701.