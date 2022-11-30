Houston Gems were all smiles as they had a table selling their hand crafted cards and gathered, dry, wild, natural elements for Potpourri Jars Nov. 18 from 4 to 8 pm.(Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)

Craft fair in the Houston Mall

No Serendipity this year but instead a beautiful craft fair was held in the Houston Mall. Nora seen here with her mom had a table Nov. 18 and was selling crafts that her and her cousins have been working on.

James was happy to pose with his macrame plant hangers and wall hangings. He was one of the 32 vendors which lined the mall. Some say Christmas is for the children and at this event these child vendors stood out with their creations.

Kenley’s table beautifully displayed her hand made bath bombs in various colours and scents. The mall was buzzing with everyone in good spirits to shop local for their loved ones. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)

 

