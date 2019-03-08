A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the number of railway accidents increased by seven per cent last year including those involving dangerous goods, but there were fewer fatalities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CP Rail appealing order for use of handbrakes on stopped trains

CP Rail says application of handbrakes introduces additional risks and will have unintended consequences

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it is appealing Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s order requiring railways to immediately use handbrakes on all trains stopped on mountain slopes following a deadly derailment in the Rocky Mountains.

CP Rail CEO Keith Creel says the company is focused on safety, but the application of handbrakes introduces additional risks and will have unintended consequences.

In a news release, he adds that safer options are available and “we must get this right.”

The Calgary-based railway says it will comply with the ministerial order throughout the appeals process, including a review by the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada.

READ MORE: CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three CP Rail employees were killed in early February after a Vancouver-bound train that was parked for two hours with its air brakes started moving on its own and sped up to well over the limit before 99 cars and two locomotives hurtled off the tracks.

READ MORE: CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says

The Canadian Press

Previous story
U.S. school bus driver accused of driving drunk, abandoning students
Next story
‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Just Posted

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

New Hazelton cop charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22

Benefits alliance to pursue annual revenue stream

And boosted by initial $100 million grant

Depression is real

DEPRESSION FACTS Emily, a 37-year-old female, finally attempted suicide today. She took… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read