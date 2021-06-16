Aside from scheduled and drop-in clinics, Northern Health has been setting up pop up clinics where and when possible. This one was at the June 11 farmers market. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Aside from scheduled and drop-in clinics, Northern Health has been setting up pop up clinics where and when possible. This one was at the June 11 farmers market. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

COVID vaccine clinics continue in Houston

Times vary to accommodate as many people as possible

Last week’s COVID vaccine clinic, billed as a drop in, at the Coast Mountain College building here drew in nearly 250 people for their shots with some lining up in the rain outside as they waited their turn.

Another drop in clinic is planned for today from noon to 4 p.m. with one more June 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the Northern Health Authority varies times in order to make the clinics as accessible as possible.

Some of those who did show up at the June 9 clinic here were turned away.

Eryn Collins from the Northern Health Authority said the clinic was not only for drop ins.

“While we’re making drop in opportunities part of the options, we continue to focus on booked appointments, and drop in slots are limited,” she said.

“Having a booked appointment is the best way to ensure you get your shot when you want to, and it also supports Northern Health’s clinic planning and logistics.”

“Our teams are doing all they can to immunize as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Collins added.

Northern Health did hold a pop up vaccination clinic at the June 11 farmers market.

And aside from available drop in clinic times, those who have booked appointments have clinic dates of June 17, June 24 and June 30 this month.

As of midnight June 10, data for Houston and area shows that 57 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one dose.

And as of June 7, data posted by the BC Centre for Disease Control places the Smithers Local Health Area, which includes Houston, in about the mid-range of percentages of the population who have received a shot.

The data shows that 59 per cent of the population age 12 and up, 62 per cent of the population age 18 and up and 75 per cent of the population age 50 and up have received a vaccination.

The comparatively low percentage rate for the 12 and up category is mainly due to the short period of time vaccines were made available to people between the ages of 12 and 18. Generally speaking, people from 12 to 18 were able to get their shots after the May long weekend.

Also as of June 7, percentage figures for the Burns Lake Local Health Area were comparable — 59 per cent for age 12 and up, 63 per cent for age 18 and up and 73 per cent for age 50 and up.

Northeastern B.C. percentages are lower with, for example, the Peace River North Local Health Area registering 46 per cent for the age 12 and up category and Peace River South Local Health Area at 44 per cent.

The Kamloops Local Health Area registers 70 per cent of the population over 12 as having received a shot while it is 78 per cent in the Revelstoke Local Health Area.

Previous story
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

Just Posted

Jill Mackenzie carefully replaces books on the shelves at the Houston Public Library. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
District approves annual library grant

Craft kits featured for summer reading club

The tradition of Houston Christian School grads giving Bibles to incoming kindergarten students will take place this year, but outdoors and in a modified fashion. (File photo)
Houston Christian School grad day is June 24

Grads themselves have set tone for the day, says teacher

Scott Richmond will be starting as the new vice principal for HSS and TSE. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston gets a new vice principal

Scott Richmond takes over from Dwayne Anderson who moved to Smithers

A Pacific Salmon Foundation grant of $3,000 is going towards the tree plantations. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

Currently the Houston station has 16 paramedics, two ambulances and one community paramedic vehicle. (File photo)
Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

“No loss of service,” assures BC Emergency Health Services

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read