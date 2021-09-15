COVID assistance for childcare and support for faster internet on council agenda

District of Houston had a brief council meeting last week with some specific agendas in mind. The meeting held on Sept. 7, specifically dealt with a couple of items, one related to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN), and a COVID-relief request for Beanstalk Childcare.

RDBN by-law support

The regional district was seeking support from the District over establishment of a bylaw for the adoption of a regional broadband infrastructure service. The adoption of the bylaw would mean that the entire regional district would move forward with a partnership agreement with CityWest which will enable infrastructure that supports or enables access to high-speed internet and other communication or telecommunication networks throughout the district.

The council and Mayor gave a nod to the by-law and decided to lend their support to the passing of the bylaw.

Beanstalk Childcare relief request

The Beanstalk Childcare centre, in partnership with the school district, increased spots in the community for childcare over the past year. But while the school district successfully managed to get funding for the construction portion of things, the day-to-day running of the facility requires funds that come through fundraising events and grants. Due to COVID however, not only did the childcare centre had to exceed their usual budget towards extra cleaning and supplies, they also were not able to host fundraisers. The centre therefore approached the District to request funding for their smooth running.

Persuant to the request, the council resolved to authorize the request for funding for the Beanstalk Childcare Centre for $7,780 from the COVID-19 Social Services fund.