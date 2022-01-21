(B.C. CDC photo/Houston Today)

COVID-19 weekly local update

Rise in new cases in Burns Lake, Houston

As of Jan. 21, there were 190 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Health region, bringing the active case total to 1,581.

For B.C. as a whole, there were 2,364 new cases, bringing the total amount to 33,997. According to the most recent B.C. CDC reporting period from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, there were 53 new cases reported in Burns Lake, and 293 reported in Smithers and Houston combined.

As for vaccination rates, according to Northern Health statistics as of Jan. 18 for the first two doses, Houston has 80 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over with one dose and 74.6 per cent with two, Burns Lake town centre has 86.6 per cent with one dose and 81 per cent with two, Burns Lake south has 68.1 per cent with one dose and and 64.6 per cent with two, and Burns Lake north has 76.6 per cent with one dose and 73.5 per cent with two.

In Houston, 23 per cent of eligible people ages 12 and over have their booster, compared to 38.1 per cent in Burns Lake town centre, 38.4 per cent in Burns Lake north and 31.5 per cent in Burns Lake south.

