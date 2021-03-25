Black Press Media file photo

COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for general public in Houston

Northern Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments for all age groups in Houston, Granisle and Burns Lake.

In Houston, the vaccination appointment booking for general population has begun starting today. For those 18 years of age and above, are now eligible to receive the first dose of vaccine between Apr. 6 to Apr. 16 at the Coast Mountain College.

To book an appointment, Houston residents will need to call 1-866-481-2175 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Burns Lake, all adults, 18 years and above can now call their region’s vaccination appointment line to book an appointment for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive will start from Apr. 9 and will be held at the Burns Lake Curling rink at Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake.

Granisle had opened up vaccination bookings for all age groups on Mar. 15 and the vaccination clinics will run between Apr. 7 to Apr. 9 at the Granisle Seniors Centre according to Northern Health’s website.

To book an appointment, Burns Lake and Granisle residents will have to call 1-844-255-7555 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents will also be able to book for their family members.

It is yet unknown as to which vaccine will be given for the residents of these regions. The dates for the second dose are not yet announced either and will be told at the time of receiving the first dose.

As of today, a total of 610,671 total vaccines have been administered all across the province.

ALSO READ: B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

ALSO READ: B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

