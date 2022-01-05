Northern Health officials are beginning the new year with the expectation of increasing COVID-19 vaccinations in the Houston area among children age 5-11.

First approved in early December, vaccines for that age group were quickly distributed and in Houston, two clinics were held later that month, one Dec. 16 and the other Dec. 22.

Parents and guardians of children between the age of 5 and 11 who wish them immunized must first register to do so before going to a clinic.

Northern Health releases a weekly list of immunization results throughout northern B.C. and as of Dec. 14, 2021, before the first official children’s clinic date, its statistics indicate one per cent of the estimated 395 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Houston and area had been immunized.

And by the time the Dec. 16 clinic was over, the vaccinated number had climbed to seven per cent of the age 5 – 11 population.

As of late last week, Northern Health had not yet posted any further dates of vaccination clinics for children age 5-11.

Northern Health official Eryn Collins did say children’s clinic dates and times might be meshed with those of people age 12 and over.

Those clinics for people age 12 and over are scheduled to start up as of Jan. 5 on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. That followed a Christmas break.

People are encouraged to book appointments but there are limited walk ins allowed.

Meanwhile, Houston’s first dose vaccination rate for people over the age of 12 reached the 80 per cent mark the middle of December with 74 per cent having received a second dose and 13 per cent a third dose.

But from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, Northern Health’s statistics indicate there were no increases in either the first, second or third dose figures.