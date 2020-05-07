B.C. provincial park campsites and day-use facilities like washrooms were closed March 24. (Black Press files)

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

No overnight camping until June at the earliest

Some of B.C.’s hundreds of provincial parks and protected areas are set to open on the eve of the Victoria Day, but camping opportunities aren’t coming until June and July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The province shut its parks down to all visitors April 8, on the advice of RCMP, local governments and search and rescue organizations. Restoring services closed for COVID-19 public health measures depends on continued success in keeping infection rates low.

Campgrounds and day-use facilities like washrooms had already been closed as of March 24, official concluding that the B.C. parks system is too vast to enforce public health rules on gatherings, and there were reports of parties and other unregulated activities.

In his “restart B.C.” announcement May 6, Premier John Horgan said some B.C. parks will be open in time for the long weekend that is the traditional start to camping season – for day use only.

“Let’s enjoy that, but let’s stay close to home,” Horgan cautioned. “This is not the time for a road trip to another community for a hike or a holiday. If you have a provincial park in your area, by all means, visit it. Do not travel great distances. We need to stay close to home. That is a key part of our recovery.”

RELATED: B.C. closes all provincial parks due to COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. prepares to restart retail, restaurants, services

Provincial parks that remain closed until further notice include popular destinations in Metro Vancouver, such as Golden Ears, Rolley Lake, Mount Seymour and Cypress.

Other provincial parks that are not opening for day use May 14 include Joffre Lakes and Garibaldi in the South Coast region; Horsefly Lake and Goldpan in the Thompson Cariboo; Shuswap Lake, Okanagan Lake, Kootenay Lake and Kokanee Glacier Provincial Parks in the Kootenay-Okanagan; Juan de Fuca, Kin Beach and Hesquiat Lake in the West Coast region; and Omineca and Liard River Hot Springs in the Northern region of B.C. Parks.

A full list of B.C.’s provincial parks and protected areas with operation status is here.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the land title memorandum between Wet’suweten, B.C. and Canada

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

Phone, internet scam warning issued

A national reporting service provides advice

Businesses coping despite COVID-19

Home renos, outdoor recreation equipment popular

Local real estate sales dip indicate MLS figures

Sales were also down across the north

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

