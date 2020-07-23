COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

B.C.’s provincial health officer is ordering people who rent houses, houseboats and other vacation rentals to limit their guests, as the province reports another 30 COVID-19 cases.

The July 23 total is mainly related to a series of parties in the Central and South Okanagan in recent days, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, adding that the provincial order for rentals is being prepared.

Henry advised people to follow restaurant rules when they are having gatherings in their own homes. Restaurants are limited to a maximum of six people per table.

“We know this virus can be a stealth virus,” Henry said. “Being around crowds of people, especially people you don’t know, puts you and your family and your friends at risk.”

more to come…

