Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

B.C.’s provincial health officer is ordering people who rent houses, houseboats and other vacation rentals to limit their guests, as the province reports another 30 COVID-19 cases.

The July 23 total is mainly related to a series of parties in the Central and South Okanagan in recent days, Dr. Bonnie Henry said, adding that the provincial order for rentals is being prepared.

Henry advised people to follow restaurant rules when they are having gatherings in their own homes. Restaurants are limited to a maximum of six people per table.

“We know this virus can be a stealth virus,” Henry said. “Being around crowds of people, especially people you don’t know, puts you and your family and your friends at risk.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA launches ‘No Hot Pet’ campaign to keep animals safe

Just Posted

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Concerned for their well-being following July 20 report

Major train cargo facility planned on former Skeena Cellulose mill site in Terrace

The proposed development is now entering its public feedback phase, with open house planned July 29

CGL claims to have 80 per cent local hires for Burns Lake and Houston sections of pipeline

Urges local indigenous and non-indigenous community to apply

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

Most Read