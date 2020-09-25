Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince confirmed 13 positive cases have now been identified within the community. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“This is very serious,” says Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

A First Nations chief of a community northwest of Prince George has confirmed more people in her community have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief Aileen Prince said there are now 13 positive cases in the community — twice as many as last week.

Prince blamed the spread of the disease due to people not wearing face masks, physical distancing and staying home, and noted B.C. has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita in Canada.

“As you know things are getting very serious,” she said in a Facebook video posted Thursday, Sept. 24.

“We have a lot of people in our community that are ill and we’re really trying to get the messaging out that we need to be more careful.”

Despite the number of cases, the disease has not been declared an outbreak by Northern Health (NH).

Read More: Trudeau reinstates COVID-19 updates as pandemic’s second wave worsens

“If there is a public health concern we will let people know,” stated NH communications spokesperson Eryn Collins.

A total of 26 cases were identified in an outbreak at Haida Gwaii that was declared by NH on Aug. 28.

A potential exposure between Sept 16. and Sept. 18 has been confirmed at Nak’azdli Whut’en’s Nak’albun Elementary School at Fort St. James.

“If we want covid to be out of here it starts with me,” said Nak’azdli Whut’en health manager, Verne Tom Sr.

“So what I’m going to do as an individual is I’m going to keep the mask on, I’m going to keep my bubble small and I’m going to ensure that I’m washing my hands constantly.”

Nak’azdli Whut’en will be bringing in security personnel to help ensure people are following COVID-19 guidelines issued by health officials and businesses are not allowing more people in their facility than they should.

“I know it’s hard, and we’re probably not seeing the end of it,” Prince said.

“I’m hoping that people will keep doing what they’re doing in terms of supporting the people, the families that have been affected so far. Keep supporting them, keep sending them love, bringing them food, keep praying for them, keep sending them good thoughts, and keep your circles small but keep your community caring large.”

As of Sept. 24, Indigenous Services Canada said it is aware of 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on B.C. First Nations Reserves.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“This is very serious,” says Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Routine medical check for adult canadians; what you need to know

Preventive Medicine is a proactive method of health care delivery. Its’ aim… Continue reading

Houston Christian School rings in the school restart with the theme of ‘Hope’

Except a handful few, most students back in class

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

Rock stars, jet planes, scooter tricks and the creation of a new platform ready for launch

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

Most Read