A man holds up a sign across the street from Royal Columbian Hospital, in support of health care workers treating those affected by COVID-19, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

Health officials in B.C. have recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths within the past 24 hours, while also seeing a dip in hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus.

In a joint statement Friday (April 24), Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry said that 96 patients remain in hospital, with 41 of those in intensive care, marking the lowest number of hospitalizations since the number of cases began to pick up in March.

“We are saddened to report four new COVID-19 related deaths in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, for a total of 98 deaths in B.C.,” the statement reads. “We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.”

ALSO READ: Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Meanwhile, 1,114 of the 1,853 people who have tested positive for the virus have fully recovered, meaning the total number of active confirmed cases on Friday sits at 641.

That includes six new cases at the United Poultry processing plant in Vancouver, where 35 people have tested positive for the virus since an outbreak was declared by health officials. Two confirmed cases were announced on Thursday at the company’s sister plant in Coquitlam, Superior Poultry Processors.

The Coquitlam location has since been shut down until further notice.

Health officials have also recorded 10 new cases in B.C. connected to the outbreak at an oilsands project in northern Alberta, called Kearl Lake.

No new outbreaks were recorded at long-term care homes or acute care centres. Twenty outbreaks at care facilities continue to be managed by regional health authorities, as well as three other outbreaks in acute care centres.

“Maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill continue to be the best things we can do to protect our communities and continue to bend the curve,” the statement reads.

“While our weekends are a time to unwind and relax, the exception is with these important health measures. As you get outside and safely spend time with loved ones, let’s continue to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

ALSO READ: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

Coronavirus

