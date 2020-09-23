Courthouse lease signed

  • Sep. 23, 2020 1:30 a.m.
  • News

The provincial government and the District of Houston have once again come to an agreement for the former to lease the District’s council chambers as a courtroom.

The lease is for $8,812 a year and is for five years, an agreement the District’s newly-hired corporate services director said works well for the District and for the province.

“Broadly speaking, the partnership offers efficient shared use of resources between the two government entitites,” Duncan Malkinson wrote in a memo to council seeking its approval.

Such an agreement dates back to 2003 when the initial annual lease payment was $7,000 a year.

