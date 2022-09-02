Court to weigh in on convoy-related group’s right to stay in Ottawa heritage building

The United Peoples of Canada have taken up residence in a deconsecrated church

Protesters sit outside a building occupied by members of The United People of Canada in Ottawa Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A dispute between an Ottawa landlord and a group loosely associated with the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa last winter will be sorted out by a judge.

A group of people referring to themselves as The United Peoples of Canada took up residence in a deconsecrated church east of downtown Ottawa this summer.

The landlord for the church has attempted to evict the group, alleging they haven’t paid rent or lived up to the terms of their purchase agreement to buy the building.

The dispute has reached cartoonish proportions, with group members seen defending the property against bailiffs and community protesters with water guns while dressed in red capes and dish gloves.

In a court hearing today, Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery gave the group just over two weeks to prepare their case, but vowed she will introduce order to the situation.

She says in the meantime the group is not to harass other tenants or the landlord and must allow the bailiffs to post notices on the door as needed.

– Laura Osman, The Canadian Press