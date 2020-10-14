RCMP file photo

Court appearance today following shotgun seizure

Police allege a botched attempt to collect on a drug debt

One person charged in connection with the seizure of a loaded semi-automatic shotgun and suspected narcotics is due in Smithers court Oct. 15 .

Kimberly Angus, who has been in custody since police stopped a vehicle and made the seizures Sept. 25, made a first appearance Oct. 6 on six charges ranging from possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, being in a vehicle where there is a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and two counts of failing to appear in court.

She was one of three people stopped by police following what police describe as a botched attempt to collect a drug debt.

Police report a man appeared at a residence the evening of Sept. 25 looking for someone who did not live there.

That man then left in a vehicle and using a description of the vehicle provided, officers then located and stopped the vehicle.

This was the second time someone had visited the same residence in the 3100 Block of Park Lane, that time leaving a note on a vehicle referencing a debt that was owed in connection with the drug trade, RCMP stated in a press release.

“The owner of the vehicle, who had no idea who the letter was intended for, alerted police immediately,” the release indicated of this incident which took place Sept. 16.

“Police have identified the person that the three suspects were looking for and it is believed they were attempting to collect a drug debt from him when they went to the wrong house,” the release continued.

Police also seized counterfeit $50 bills. The suspected narcotics seized were heroin and methamphetamine. Also seized were paraphernalia that police describe as consistent with drug trafficking.

A second person, has also been charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear in court Oct. 26. Information relating to a third person is still being processed.

Angus further was in court Oct. 6 facing a number of assault and uttering threat charges as well as for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace relating to incidents in Smithers and New Hazelton. A failure to appear in court charge had also been laid.

