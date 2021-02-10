District of Houston file photo

Councillors, mayor file financial disclosures

Mayor Shane Brienen and the six council members filed their financial disclosures by the end of January, as required by provincial legislation.

But there was nothing substantive on the part of Brienen or councillors Timothy Anderson, Tom Euverman, Lisa Makuk, Troy Reitsma, Tom Strinfellow or Jonathan Van Barveveld.

Elected officials are required to disclose shares they may have in corporations, liabilities, property other than their residence, employment income or shares in a corporation which total more than 30 per cent of the votes for electing officers of that corporation.

Makuk listed shares in Finning, her employer, while Reitsma listed shares amounting to more than 30 per cent in Reitsma’s Home Hardware, Van Barneveld listed one piece of property other than a principal residence. The only liabilities listed came from Van Barneveld and Euverman and both were motor vehicle loans.

Permanent storyboard signs planned

Just in time for Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary “story walk” signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

The signs were allowed up for that one week period.

Plans by the two organizations for permanent signs will have to wait until they and the District reach an agreement as to size of the signs, their content and their ongoing care and maintenance.

And such a deal will also require the formal authorization by council.

Updated flood plain mapping sought

The District is applying for a grant to update its flood plain mapping inventory.

“Changes over the years of the climate and weather patterns has identified the need for existing mapping to be reviewed to ensure that the information the District has is complete and valid for future projects and development,” protective services director Jim Daigneault wrote in a memo to council.

Most of the diking network was built between 1975 and 1985 with the exception of the Keegstra dike which was built in 1998.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities does have a grant program for flood plain mapping projects worth up to $150,000.

Most Read