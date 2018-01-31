Currently, the mayor’s stipend is $15,783 while each councillor is paid $7891 annually. (Houston Today file photo)

Council waive their own pay increase

There has been no increase since 2010

Houston council has decided to waive their remuneration increase, which was being considered for 2018.

Houston’s annual indemnity bylaw sets out that the remuneration paid to mayor and councillors will be increased by the B.C. Consumer Index each year.

The most recent B.C. Consumer Index available shows an increase of 2.1 per cent, which would’ve brought the mayor’s remuneration to about $16,114 and councillors’ stipend to approximately $8056 annually.

This was not the first time that council has waived this increase. In fact, there has been no increase in remuneration paid to mayors and councillors since 2010.

Currently, the mayor’s stipend is $15,783 while each councillor is paid $7891 annually.

In Burns Lake, a municipality of similar size and population, the annual remuneration for the position of mayor is $17,762 while each councillor is paid $8373 annually.

Houston council has included funding in the 2018 budget for a review of council’s annual remuneration. Their intention is that recommended changes be made effective for the new council elected in the 2018 general election.

Houston has a new chief administrative officer

Gerald Pinchbeck is Houston’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).

He previously held the position of corporate services officer – from February 2016 until January 2018, when he was hired as CAO. The appointment was made effective on Jan. 10, 2018.

The chief administrative officer is responsible for coordinating and directing the administrative organization of the district and advising council on policy.

