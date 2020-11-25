Council varies its investment policy

Public monies to remain within local financial institutions

DOH

The District of Houston has bolstered its policy of placing public monies in local financial institutions by allowing the amount to be invested to exceed othwerwise specified limits.

It means that $7.5 million in investments coming due Dec. 31 can be placed with either the Bulkley Valley Credit Union or the Royal Bank or with both and not placed elsewhere.

In a detailed presentation made to council Nov. 17, District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck, also the District’s financial officer, noted the District’s existing policy sets dollar amount limits based on a percentage of the District’s total investment account and on a percentage of the assets of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

The same policy also sets limits on what can be invested with the Royal Bank, the only other financial institution in the community, based on the percentage of securities within the District’s total investment portfolio.

“If there are any overages, then upon maturity the investments woud need to be made elsewhere,” he said.

The District’s investment mix includes term deposits now at the credit union which are guaranteed and senior government and corporate bonds.

In approving of the move to exceed the investment limits in the policy, council directed that the policy be brought back for a further review at a future date.

“Investments under the temporary policy variance will be made by reviewing the rates being offered, the security of the investments available, and the expected return on investment,” said Pinchbeck.

The money the District invests are not required for its current operating or capital spending obligations.

The District’s long-standing policy of placing investments with financial institutions that have a presence in the community reflects its commitment to recognize and support local businesses.

