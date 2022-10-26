Council to work on increasing voter turnout

Percentage turnout in municipal election half that of 2018

Mayor Shane Brienen says council is already starting to talk about ways of increasing the voter turnout following a very low participation at this month’s municipal election to choose six District of Houston councillors.

“It is a little disappointing,” Brienen said of a turnout of 326 people from an estimated eligible 2,272 voters.

That works out to a turnout of 14 per cent, roughly half of what it was the last time Houston went to the municipal election polls in 2018.

Brienen, who was returned by acclamation for a third term, did concede that the lack of a mayoral race may have dampened the turnout as the experience in municipal elections across the province is that voters generally pay more attention when there is a mayor contest.

“And it may also be a lack of controversy,” said Brienen of what has been a relatively low-key past four years with the exception of calls for better snow removal, a factor that resulted in new response times.

“Certainly when there’s a controversy, that gets people’s attention,” he said. “Without a controversy, when times are good or better, people may not pay attention.”

Regardless of the turn out, Brienen said he was looking forward to the next four years of working with a council that is a blend of experienced councillors and newcomers to municipal politics.

“It’s always great to have new people. They bring a new view to council as sometimes a council can just have one way of looking at things,” he said.

Of the six council members chosen by voters, two of them — Lisa Mueller and Rebecca Hougen — are also both relative newcomers, said Brienen, so they can also offer perspectives from different communities.

As for issues facing council and the District, Brienen said a crucial one is a successful conclusion to tax-sharing negotiations with the province.

Houston and other local governments along Hwy. 16 formed the North West Regional Resource Benefits Alliance in 2014 to lobby the province for a share of the resource taxation dollars that now flow south.

“I think that is the most important issue in the region,” Brienen said.

He’s a current co-chair of the alliance and says he’s more than willing to undertake that role again when the alliance chooses a new executive later this year.

Brienen and the new council will be officially sworn in during a ceremony Nov. 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the community hall.

Here are the results following the vote count Oct. 15 of the six successful candidates:

* Jonathan Van Barneveld, 284 votes

* Tom Stringfellow, 256 votes

* Tom Euverman, 248 votes

* Lisa Mueller, 230 votes

* Troy Reitsma, 212 votes

* Rebecca Hougen, 181 votes

Unsuccessful at her first attempt was Daphne Tofsrud with 170 votes.

