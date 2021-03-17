Council to stick with IT provider

Council is sticking with the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George as its information technology services provider.

The regional district has been expanding its own IT services to include other local governments and the District had been using this service temporarily since the end of December while pondering a more permanent arrangement.

“While the District has benefited from this relationship in the short term, the arrangement of a longer-term contract is highly desirable, so that outstanding IT service initiatives may be advanced,” corporate services director Duncan Malkinson wrote in a memo to council.

The arrangement, defined as a shared services agreement, will cost the District $30,000 a year for two years, plus expenses should someone need to travel to Houston from Prince George.

Malkinson said the cost is comparable to previous to the District’s previous IT service arrangements.

Poverty reduction grant sought

The District is asking the provincial association of local governments for $25,000 to help finance a poverty reduction plan for the community.

Should the money be approved by the Union of BC Municipalities and a plan then drafted, the District could apply for a further grant to put the plan into motion.

Communities receiving money to come up with a plan need to concentrate on one of six areas — housing, assisting families, children and youth, expanding access to education and training, job opportunities, improving overall affordability and including people and groups in the broader society.

In this circumstance, the District is asking for the money to review and assess social services and programs that are available and recommend how to then address any gaps that are found.