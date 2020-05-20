Council to decide on roadwork plans

More than $500,000 set aside in this year’s budget

This stretch of North Copeland is one section in need of repairs. (Houston Today photo)

District of Houston staffers will soon be presenting to council a list of needed major and minor road rehabilitation projects for its consideration.

For this year, there’s $441,300 for major works and $100,000 for minor work such as pothole repairs, cut-out repairs and minor asphalt overlays of existing paved roads.

Major projects would include road works such as mill and fill in which existing asphalt is ground up and mixed with fresh asphalt and laid down again as well as rehabilitating existing surfaces or placing new asphalt, said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

There’s also $60,000 in the budget, to be spent equally, on water and sewer repairs.

Allocations from the province’s 2019 Northern Capital and Planning Grant program amount of $4.486 million helped the District last year to increase the amount of roadwork it wanted done.

Repairing existing paved roads and paving existed gravelled roads figure into the District’s long range plans aimed at both protecting the District’s assets and increasing its attractiveness to investment and potential residents.