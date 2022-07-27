District of Houston councillors and department heads pose for a photo in saying goodbye July 19 to director of corporate services Holly Brown who is leaving for a job in northeastern B.C. From the left: Councillor Tom Stringfellow, Councillor Troy Reitsma, Manager of Operations Mike Cooper, Councillor Lisa Makuk, Holly Brown, Councillor Tom Euverman, Councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, Chief Administrative Officer Michael Dewar, Director of Protective Services Jim Daigneault, Director of Leisure Services Cassie Henrickson and Mayor Shane Brienen. (Photo courtesy District of Houston)

Council says goodbye to senior staffer

Holly Brown off to northeastern BC

District of Houston councillors and department heads pose for a photo in saying goodbye July 19 to director of corporate services Holly Brown who is leaving for a job in northeastern B.C. From the left: Councillor Tom Stringfellow, Councillor Troy Reitsma, Manager of Operations Mike Cooper, Councillor Lisa Makuk, Holly Brown, Councillor Tom Euverman, Councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, Chief Administrative Officer Michael Dewar, Director of Protective Services Jim Daigneault, Director of Leisure Services Cassie Henrickson and Mayor Shane Brienen. ( District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

