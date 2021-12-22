Council nails down new snow clearing policy

A revised District of Houston snowclearing policy means selected sidewalks will be cleared earlier than before. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

It’s taken months of budget and service capability analysis and debate, but the District of Houston council has now formally adopted a policy that calls for faster snowclearing from sidewalks by moving them to Priority 1 and more spending overall on removing snow and controlling ice.

But it also increases the snowfall accumulation from two inches to three inches within the Priority 1 category before crews will start clearing sidewalks and roads and removes the District’s obligation to remove driveway windrows except those caused by a grader.

In the run up to the new policy, officially adopted the end of November, council did reject one suggestion from staffers and that was to reduce to Priority 2 from Priority 1 the clearing of Hagman Crescent to Pearson Road to Olsson to Goold to Kanata to Hamblin Frontage and Riverbank Drive from Butler Ave. to Omineca Way/Polar Street/Equity Mine Road.

“The main reason was that these roads cover school bus routes and cross residential areas with significant pedestrian traffic,” explained a lengthy memo from District management intern Diana Reyes which outlined the details leading to council’s approval of the new policy.

“It was highlighted that maintaining all Priority 1 roads and adding Priority 1 sidewalks will increase the level of service related to snow removal activities and promote mobility and residents’ well-being during the winter season,” the memo continued.

Council conceded that requiring three inches of snow instead of two inches before clearing starts in the Priority 1 category means a reduction in service but does allow more flexibility among workers when meeting targets through new policy.

“This change does not have budgetary implications,” the memo added.

The new policy also clarifies that Gushwa Crescent and Houston Estates Drive are on the Priority 1 clearing list as they are school bus routes.

Shifting sidewalks to Priority 1 clearing from Priority 2 means they will now be cleared at three inches accumulation instead of four inches.

The list of Priority 1 sidewalks includes:

– West Copeland Ave. from Hwy16 to 14th Street

– North 9th Street from Hwy16 to Butler Ave.

– South 9th Street from Hwy16 to Butler Ave.

– West Butler Avenue from Hwy16 to 11th Street

– Southwest 14th Street

– East Mountainview Drive from 14th to Hagman

– North 10th Street from Copeland to Butler Ave.

– South 10th Street from Copeland to Butler Ave.

– West Poulton Avenue from 9th to 11th

– East Poulton from 9th to 11th

– North 11th from Copeland to the senior centre

– East Mountainview Drive from 14th Street to Hagman Crescent

– North Hagman Crescent from Mountainview Drive to Pearson Road

Priority 2 sidewalks as listed are North Hwy16 from Buck Creek to Butler Ave., South Hwy16 from Buck Creek to Butler Ave. and remaining sidewalks in that order.

It’s not an increase in service, the memo to council indicated, but will allow the efficient use of resources within the Priority 2 list.

“Sidewalks along Hwy16 are important because they are along the downtown shopping area (including the Houston Mall), Steelhead Park, Houston Dog Park and the visitor centre,” the memo additionally points out.

The decision to only remove windrows from the end of residential and commercial driveways when caused by a grader is rooted in the position that other equipment does not leave as much of a windrow as does a grader.

Although this will reduce the service level it will allow workers to “better meet the other targets established in Priority 3, including specific requests concerning health and safety, the seniors activity centre, removal of compacted snow and ice and shoulder widening,” the memo states.

As to costs attached to the policy, council is approving $45,000 for an equipment operator position for this winter season which comes from that allocated earlier this year for a working foreman position that remains vacant.

And it is increasing the overall budget by $13,641 for weekend calls out to clear Priority 1 roads and sidewalks.