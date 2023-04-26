Great Bear Heli-Skiing is proposing an expansion of their recreation tenure into the local area, but local backcountry enthusiasts worry it will shut down other uses. (Great Bear Heli-Skiing photo)

Great Bear Heli-Skiing is proposing an expansion of their recreation tenure into the local area, but local backcountry enthusiasts worry it will shut down other uses. (Great Bear Heli-Skiing photo)

Council leery of Crown land recreational tenure bid

Does not want public access blocked off

The District of Houston council is adding its voice to general opposition to the prospect of a helicopter-using recreation company expanding its operating territory in the Kemano region.

The Lower Dean River Lodge, which operates as Great Bear Heliskiing, already operates a fly fishing, heli-skiing and winter backcountry touring business but now wishes to expand into the Kemano area with an eye to enlarging its heli-skiing offerings using the Sandifer Lake Cabin as a base.

It has filed an application with the provincial government for tenure and the province, in return, has been asking for public comment.

The Village of Burns Lake council has already come out against the application because of the worry that granting Great Bear Heliskiing approval would then limit or restrict the use of the area by others, including the motorized recreation community.

“This would have zero benefit to our community and would actually take away quite a bit of tourism from our area,” said Burns Lake councillor Charlie Rensby of the plan.

Houston councillors fell in line with their Burns Lake counterparts but councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld did want the Houston position tweaked so that the District of Houston “does and will not support any restrictions of public use of Crown lands for recreation opportunities to the Lower Dean River Lodge’s tenure outside of the Sandifer lodge and that clarification that public use recreation on the tenure does exist.”

The District council crafted its position at its April 18 meeting, one day ahead of the April 19 comment deadline.

The Houston and Burns Lake councils were not the only ones registering opposition.

Recreational snowmobilers in Burns Lake through the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club had been buying ads encouraging people to go online, read the application by the Lower Dean River Lodge and then inviting them to make comment.

(With files from Frank Peebles)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

Just Posted

Girls in gym
Houston’s Hannah Robinson shines at provincial gymnastic competition

On April 19 the district began its annual Spring clean up. The core roads were getting a spray of water and are being swept of all the winter sand. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Sweeping away winter

Daycare kids
Friendship centre eyes Houston as daycare program home

The black square is the broken skylight that is now covered until new skylight arrives and is installed. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Youth injured after falling through mall skylight