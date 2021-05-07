Council dips into surplus for highway project

Costs have risen to place utility lines underground

District of houston

The District of Houston is forging ahead with the project to place utility lines underground on Hwy. 16 between Buck Creek and Butler but at a cost exceeding the original budgeted amount.

It’s coming up with the money by dipping into the District’s operating surplus to the tune of $406,505 to set a planned expenditure now of $2,164,505 which is more than the $1.758 million allocated earlier this year.

And that $1.758 million was already bolstered by monies from the District surplus.

Council’s decision was reached May 4 after considering complete project costs when just one contractor, Western Industrial Contractors, submitted a bid of $1.604 million for conduit placement, streetlighting and restoration.

“This bid is over the total budget amount for this project by $562,005,” noted District operations manager Chris Lawrence in a memo to council.

With the Western Industrial bid price added in, the project cost then became $2,347,005 for a budget deficit of $562,005. But council deleted $182,500 that had been allocated to quality control costs.

That reduced the project cost to $2,164,505 and with the $1.758 million already allocated, the decision to take another $406,505 from the operating surplus has closed the financing gap.

In addition to the Western Industrial Contractors cost, specific amounts tied to items such as design and a contingency allowance are included to arrive at the $2,164,500 figure.

This is the second time council has been faced with projected costs exceeding budgeted amounts for this project, which is considered a key part of the District’s longterm plan to improve and beautify the downtown core area.

The District had wanted the project to proceed last year but when it asked for bids just one was received and, like now, at a price over the budgeted amount. Council then put the project on hold pending discussions this year regarding its 2021 spending plans.

With the latest project cost set, the figure is roughly double what the District had anticipated when it first began planning for the project several years ago.

The project involves placing BC Hydro, Telus and CityWest lines underground with accompanying new street lighting. There are provisions for eventual traffic lighting.

BC Hydro, through an internal program, is covering a portion of the costs relating to its own lines but that value is not reflected in the District’s budget figures.

In a further bid to smooth out expenditures, council decided that a companion sidewalk project from Butler to 9th St. be done next year at a cost of $375,000, a figure that is separate from the 2021 budgeted amount.

The sidewalk construction from Buck Creek to Butler that is connected to placing lines underground comes under the 9th St. budget.

In approving the undergrounding work, council twice went against the advice of its staffers because using the District’s surplus to cover increased costs meant reducing the surplus total.

In March, when council was considering its spending plans for this year, Chief Administrative Officer Gerald Pinchbeck cautioned against using the surplus to account for rising costs, saying the move “would place the District in a much weaker financial position than it is today.”

Last week, operations manager Chris Lawrence’s memo noted that staffers recommended shelving the project.

The result of the surplus drawdown “limits the ability to prepare for future risks to the operating and capital budgets, including unexpected emergency response costs, unexpected infrastructure failures and other urgent capital/operating priorities,” his memo stated.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery
Next story
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

Just Posted

District of houston
Council dips into surplus for highway project

Costs have risen to place utility lines underground

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Accessibility improvements and more classrooms at the Houston Christian School should be completed by the new school year. (Houston Today photo)
Accessibility improvements coming to Houston Christian School

Construction package includes two classrooms

The soft opening of the nature centre at the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery took place mid-April. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston hatchery and nature centre’s upcoming events

The conservation group to host summer students this year

Tasha Kelly is leaving her position as the leisure services director for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Leisure services director going to miss the community

Tasha Kelly leaving in July

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Amazon is pausing its Prime Day marketing event in Canada this year amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at its facilities in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Amazon Prime Day halted in Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks in warehouses

The postponement of the event was put in place to protect the health and safety of employees and customers, the company says

Ally Thomas, 12, seen in an undated family handout photo, died on April 14 from a suspected overdose. Her family says they are frustrated more public supports weren't available when they tried to get her help. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Minister Sheila Malcolmson of Mental Health and Addictions says the government is working ‘as hard as we can’ to build a system of care for youths

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

A new survey shows a split over the possibility of public money being spent to organize and host the winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

Most Read