Council defers project spending until 2023

The District of Houston is still a few months away from intensive budget discussions and spending plans for 2023 but a hint of what lies ahead was released at the Nov. 15 council meeting.

Local governments are required to maintain five-year financial plans but can adjust them as needed depending upon specific situations and circumstances.

For the 2022 calendar year just ending, District finance director Jennifer Larson assembled a list of nine projects where the costs either went up to get completed this year or which were deferred until 2023.

Topping the deferred list is a planned continuation of the District’s extensive downtown revitalization project.

It had assembled $2.246 million in grants and reserves for a rebuild of 10th St. similar to 9th St. but failed to find a contractor to do the work this year.

Also deferred is the plan to build a right hand turning lane from Copeland on to Hwy16 because the District cold not find a contractor for this work as well.

The Copeland project started life several years go as a widening project but evolved into one where old underground works would also be replaced.

Costs then began to rise and council raised the budget to $400,000 in hopes that will be sufficient for 2023.

Council was, however, able to fulfill its paving plan for this year but was only able to do so by taking $225,000 from its 2023 paving budget and shift it to 2022. That’s because of unforeseen cost increases of this past year.

The leisure facility is in line for a heat pump replacement but the hope that would take place this year failed to materialize because of delays in obtaining equipment.

That’s now on the books for 2023 at a cost of $387,947.

Also deferred until 2023 are repairs to a portion of the arena’s concrete floor. That has a price tag of $135,000 and the district is attempting to line up a grant to pay for a portion of the work.

Work on the building leased by the District to Service BC worth $100,000 is to take place next year instead of this year and a $40,000 expenditure on playground equipment from this year to next was also approved.

The District needs a new street sweeper and wants to buy a 2022 Elgin Pelican Street model at a total cost of $350,000 plus taxes.

A payment of $130,000 is being allocated for 2023 and the balance will be financed.

Council’s purchase this fall of 13 acres on 11th St. at a cost of $229,900 made up the ninth and last spending or deferment decision that needs to be identified by altering the five-year financial plan.

A bylaw to amend the financial plan was given first, second and third readings Nov. 15 and will return to council for final consideration and adoption at its next meeting.