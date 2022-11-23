Council defers project spending until 2023

Significant road works planned if it can find contractors

DOH

The District of Houston is still a few months away from intensive budget discussions and spending plans for 2023 but a hint of what lies ahead was released at the Nov. 15 council meeting.

Local governments are required to maintain five-year financial plans but can adjust them as needed depending upon specific situations and circumstances.

For the 2022 calendar year just ending, District finance director Jennifer Larson assembled a list of nine projects where the costs either went up to get completed this year or which were deferred until 2023.

Topping the deferred list is a planned continuation of the District’s extensive downtown revitalization project.

It had assembled $2.246 million in grants and reserves for a rebuild of 10th St. similar to 9th St. but failed to find a contractor to do the work this year.

Also deferred is the plan to build a right hand turning lane from Copeland on to Hwy16 because the District cold not find a contractor for this work as well.

The Copeland project started life several years go as a widening project but evolved into one where old underground works would also be replaced.

Costs then began to rise and council raised the budget to $400,000 in hopes that will be sufficient for 2023.

Council was, however, able to fulfill its paving plan for this year but was only able to do so by taking $225,000 from its 2023 paving budget and shift it to 2022. That’s because of unforeseen cost increases of this past year.

The leisure facility is in line for a heat pump replacement but the hope that would take place this year failed to materialize because of delays in obtaining equipment.

That’s now on the books for 2023 at a cost of $387,947.

Also deferred until 2023 are repairs to a portion of the arena’s concrete floor. That has a price tag of $135,000 and the district is attempting to line up a grant to pay for a portion of the work.

Work on the building leased by the District to Service BC worth $100,000 is to take place next year instead of this year and a $40,000 expenditure on playground equipment from this year to next was also approved.

The District needs a new street sweeper and wants to buy a 2022 Elgin Pelican Street model at a total cost of $350,000 plus taxes.

A payment of $130,000 is being allocated for 2023 and the balance will be financed.

Council’s purchase this fall of 13 acres on 11th St. at a cost of $229,900 made up the ninth and last spending or deferment decision that needs to be identified by altering the five-year financial plan.

A bylaw to amend the financial plan was given first, second and third readings Nov. 15 and will return to council for final consideration and adoption at its next meeting.

Previous story
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

Just Posted

Prince Rupert woman, Patty Forman, 52 has been identified by family and friends as the victim of a murder-suicide at the Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21 (Photo: Facebook)
Mother, 52, identified as victim of Prince Rupert murder-suicide

3:16 p.m. The trawler MV Raw Spirit is docked at Berth 2 at the Port Alberni Port Authority while a log barge passes in the middle of the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences

Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Center. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

Officers are looking for a suspicious man. (File photo)
Man sought in supicious incident in Houston