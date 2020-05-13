Council defers final decision on hunting ban within District boundaries

Topic will again be raised when public can gather at council meetings

The District of Houston has paused its plan to effectively ban hunting within its boundaries until such time as open meetings of council can be held again.

Council did give first and second readings to an amending bylaw May 5 but due to precautionary measures enacted with the COVID-19 pandemic, council meetings are not open to the public.

A return to open meetings would then give additional opportunity by members of the public to comment on the amending bylaw.

As it is, council has recently invited public comment and solicited opinions via an on-line survey.

The amendment bylaw given first and second readings would repeal a section of an existing bylaw which permits hunting on properies larger than two hectares.

It would also clarify the use of various kinds of weapons within district boundaries.

“The public expressed concern that the definition of weapons [in the current bylaw] prohibited less dangerous weapons such as slingshots and air soft guns while hunting with rifles was technically still allowed,” a briefing note for council members indicated.

“This amendment proposes that council remove the complex definition of weapon and focus on regulating only firearms, crossbows and longbows,” the note continued.

“The policing of these other weapons, such as knives and explosivs, would remain under the RCMP of enforcement when necessary.”

Council members began considering changes to its existing firearms and weapons bylaw after receiving complaints concerning the discharge of firearms on private property in residential areas, trespassing on private property to hunt and general conceerns about misconduct and threats to public safety.

A first amendment brought to council late last year to repeal the section of the existing bylaw permitting hunting on property of more than two hecatares in size was defeated with District staffers then asked to compile for review firearms bylaws in place in other communities.

Staffers then gathered opinions and the District hosted a forum which took place Feb. 25.

First and second reading were given to the bylaw. Council has also committed via resolution to defer third reading until such a time as when members of the public are able to participate in open meetings of Council.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Just Posted

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Earlier today, a Canadian National (CN) Rail train carrying coal, derailed near… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

District tightens bylaw enforcement policy

And will share enforcement officer with regional district

RDBN’s Outdoor Recreation Survey in its last phase

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) launched a study in October 2019,… Continue reading

District to place utility lines underground

The work is in partnership with BC Hydro, Telus and CityWest

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Most Read