Council calls for Cottonwood Manor to one provide 24/7 residential care

The District of Houston has renewed its call to convert Cottonwood Manor to one providing 24/7 residential care.

“As an assisted living complex, Cottonwood Manor does not provide overnight healthcare staff, resulting in residents incidents such as falls without assistance until the following morning,” the council stated in a document prepared in anticipation of a meeting with health minister Adrian Dix.

And when assisted living residents find themselves needing more care than what is provided and have to leave, they are “faced with excessive wait times for care with no space available in the residential care facility [at the] Houston Health Centre or other long-term care in surrounding communities,” the District added.

It further noted 911 calls for assistance for residents overloads “the already strained emergency department of the Bulkley Valley Hospital in Smithers.”

Cottonwood Manor has two kinds of housing, six units for assisted living residents, up from five as of last year, and a newly constructed wing containing 16 independent living units. The manor is administered by the Smithers Community Services Association with the assisted living units managed under a contract with the Northern Health Authority and the independent units coming under the jurisdiction of the provincial BC Housing agency.

The Houston Health Centre has four residential or complex care beds which are always full as are two beds set aside for respite and palliative care.

And with 12 per cent of Houston’s population now over the age of 65, additional seniors housing is a necessity, the council has stated.

“Although the District is carrying out work to complete a housing needs assessment, it has been clear for years that more housing for seniors would be required in Houston,” it continued.

The council said Cottonwood’s rooms are capable of supporting a conversion to 24/7 residential care.

At the same time, it also expressed its willingness to work with the province and non-profit societies to develop other assisted living accommodation or other suitable housing for seniors.

For its part, the Northern Health Authority says the emphasis now for seniors is on providing comprehensive care so they can remain in their own residences for as long as possible.

“This work has included adding capacity to primary care nursing [a half time position], including home care visits. We also recently added a [half time] licensed practical nursing position that supports the adult day program, home support and long-term care at the Houston Health Centre,” says Eryn Collins from the health authority.

Home care, based on a resident’s needs, is also provided to those living in Cottonwood’s independent living units and the assisted living residents also receive services, she added.

Northern Health also notes that assisted living residents at Cottonwood Manor are equipped with the Lifeline service, allowing them to call for outside assistance when needed during overnight periods.

The provincial ambulance service, through its community paramedicine program, also regularly visits people in their homes to check on their health status.

Previous story
‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Just Posted

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Still no sign of missing Houston woman

Laureen Fabian last seen Oct. 28

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

At 55, the former MP will also be eligible for an $82,000 per annum pension

No four-wheel drive ambulances for the north

Aren’t suitable for paramedics or patients

District approves 9th Street design

Stage now set for extensive project

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Most Read