Council approves boost to snow, ice clearing

Budget to be upped by $56,000

snow removal in Houston

Houston residents can look forward to boosted snow and ice clearing now that council has approved of a new hiring.

At a cost of $56,000, a permanent, part-time garbage collection operator will be hired, leading to an re-alignment of the District’s resources.

“This will free up one of our existing full time operators from Tuesday to Thursday to focus on snow removal and other core service delivery activities throughout the year,” explained District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck of council’s decision reached at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The hiring follows District staffers presenting council with a number of options arising from a proposal made by Councillor Tom Stringfellow several weeks ago.

Stringfellow had suggested hiring a seasonal equipment operator to “operate a snowblower to move volumes of snow from areas that are unreachable by larger equipment, such as curbs, parking areas, bus stops, accessible parking stalls, the Houston and Mountainview cemetery, sidewalks and the Buck Creek walking bridge.”

Staffers indicated the district has four fulltime equipment operators handling the District’s maintenance and core delivery of services.

During garbage collection days of Tuesday to Thursday, one of those four carries out that function, leaving the three to handle the other duties.

“The operators have 80 kilometres of road network and nine kilometres of sidewalk to maintain,” noted District operations manager Chris Lawrence in a detailed memo to council.

“With a sprawling community with many rural areas, this creates some challenges for the team to meet service levels,” he added of a snow and ice removal policy set in place in 2018.

Hiring a part time person to collect garbage then frees up that fourth full time person for snow removal and other duties.

Lawrence recommended this option which, at $56,000, represents the equivalent of a 1.33 per cent tax increase.

“This will enable the department to become more flexible and adaptable for small projects, address absences for vacation and illness, and increased response to requests year-round,” he wrote.

Lawrence did suggest a pool of casual equipment operators could be hired to work as needed, but added there is no guarantee they’d be available when required. That option would have cost $20,900.

A third option would have been to hire a permanent part time operator and establish a casual pool, costing $77,500.

As it is, the 2018 snow and ice clearing policy is under review with a full report slated for release next spring.

That policy sets out a list of Priority 1, Priority 2 and Priority 3 roads with a first concentration within the downtown core. Under the first priority, clearing is to start after an accumulation of two inches of snow with roads in the second priority to be cleared after an accumulation of four inches of snow. For Priority 3 areas, clearing is to start after an accumulation of nine inches of snow.

Local resident Joanne Woodbeck, who is blind and who relies on a guide dog to navigate District sidewalks, said she was thrilled with the news of the hiring decision made by council.

“I would really like to express my gratitude to council and especially to [Councillor] Tom Stringfellow for advocating for this,” she said last week.

Woodbeck found herself completely lost and terrified following the mid-November heavy snowfall when accumulated snow on the sidewalks forced her and Jude off course.

It prompted her to write a letter to District operations letter asking that consideration be given to increasing the snow and ice clearing budget so that sidewalks could be cleared faster. The letter was included in the package of snow clearing budget information presented to council.

Woodbeck said she fielded phone calls, particularly from seniors, supporting her request to the District.

“What they told me is that you’re helping us too,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Just Posted

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

doh
District of Houston seeks intern

The District of Houston could host a public sector trainee next year… Continue reading

Steelhead Park is one of five in the community to have new playground equipment installed next year. (Houston Today photo)
District gets a deal on new playground equipment

Five parks to get equipment upgrades

A greenhouse will boost the capability of Houston Link to Learning's main community garden. (Anqelique Houlihan photo)
Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

District has established fund for community groups

snow removal in Houston
Council approves boost to snow, ice clearing

Budget to be upped by $56,000

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

Most Read