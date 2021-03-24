Council has started to allocate the money needed to finance improvements underneath and on top of 10 Street. (Houston Today photo)

Council has started to allocate the money needed to finance improvements underneath and on top of 10 Street. (Houston Today photo)

Council allocates money for more downtown work

But will still rely on senior government grants

The District of Houston council has decided to use what’s left of a 2019-2020 provincial grant to help finance the next phase of its planned comprehensive downtown improvement project.

Council had been anticipating receiving $837,662 from another provincial program aimed at helping communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with that application being unsuccessful, council decided to take the approximately $600,000 left from the 2019-2020 program which allowed the District to spend the money as it wished on capital projects.

And by also deciding to take just under $238,000 from a surplus, the District now has enough to cover the gap from not receiving the COVID-19 recovery grant.

This now means council has one portion of the overall financing it needs for the three parts to Phase 2 of its downtown revitalization program, work that would be similar in size and scope to Phase 1, that being last year’s 9th Street underground and above ground improvements.

Phase 2A would involve 10 Street North, Poulton to the mid-block, Phase 2B would be 10th Street South, Poulton to Butler and to Sixth Street and Phase 2C of 10th Street North, from the mid-block to Butler.

A key part of Phase 2 would include a water main upgrade on Butler from 6th to 10th as part of an overall upgrade to beef up the water supply in case of fire to the downtown, the Houston Mall and Silverthorne Elementary .

Broken down into cost components, Phase 2A would now be financed by the combination the provincial 2019-2020 provincial grant and surplus as described above.

But overall completion of Phase 2 would still rely on senior grants with the District now awaiting word on a federal grant application for $1.579 million for Phase 2B.

In a memo to council laying out financing options for consideration, District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said the District may not hear if its successful on that application or not until the summer.

A detailed project worksheet presented to council as part of its financial and work planning for the next five years did note that costs developed for the various work phases are subject to increases by the time quotes are sought for the work.

That worksheet also indicated the 2019-2020 provincial grant had already been tapped to provide $1.874 million for work planned past the Phase 2 projects.

In total, the District’s downtown improvement vision extends to additional work as Phase 3 on 10th from Copeland to Poulton, as Phase 4 on 11th from Copeland to Poulton and Phase 5 on 11th from Poulton to Butler.

With contingency costs built in, the Phase 2-Phase 5 total cost could be $11.715 million.

“Future phases of this project are grant-dependent. As such, future phases of this project should not be expected to proceed if third-party funding sources cannot be secured, and estimate revisions should be revised accordingly,” the project worksheet concludes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Just Posted

District of Houston file photo
Highway 16 undergrounding project to proceed

District will dip into reserves to cover increased costs

The first annual Corduroy Cup saw 25 participants. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club’s Corduroy Cup — a success

Event saw 25 participants ranging from below 10 to above 70 years of age

Council has started to allocate the money needed to finance improvements underneath and on top of 10 Street. (Houston Today photo)
Council allocates money for more downtown work

But will still rely on senior government grants

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide, week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Secondary School’s dress up week

Week-long events held to encourage school spirit

Community hall file photo
District of Houston spending plans

It took two meetings but the District of Houston council completed an… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Most Read