As the pipeline project in Houston nears completion, Coastal GasLink, OJ Pipelines and Spiecapag MSJV hosted an event on Oct. 25 at the Houston Community Hall. Local residents and prime contractors were invited. Over 100 people attended for the free event and t-shirts saying thank you were given out. Soup, sandwiches, cake and refreshments were provided by Brewstirs Cafe. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)