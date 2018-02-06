Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

The deaths of six passengers aboard the Jamie’s Whaling Station vessel that capsized off the western coast of Vancouver Island in 2015 have been ruled accidental.

In a series of recommendations released Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service found that the six drowned “as a consequence of saltwater immersion” after the Leviathan II capsized, and the deaths have been classified as accidental.

Investigating coroner Courtney Cote recommended that to prevent similar deaths, Transport Canada make lifejackets mandatory for passengers on the outer decks of vessels larger than 15 gross tons and carrying more than 12 passengers.

There were 24 passengers and three crew members aboard the Leviathan II when it sank on Oct. 25, 2015.

Cote also recommended that more vessels be required to carry emergency position indicating radio beacons.

Jamie’s Whaling Station general manager Corene Inouye said that the recommendations in the coroners report were similar to those issued by the Transportation Safety Board.

“We’ve already implemented the recommendations,” Inouye said. The safety board report was released in spring 2017.

Inouye noted that the company had gone beyond both the recommendations laid out in the post-capsizing reports and Transport Canada regulations.

According to Inouye. the ‘keyhole’ style lifejackets that meet Transport Canada regulations are for outside use only; they cannot be worn inside for fear of passengers becoming trapped.

Instead, the whale watching company has mandated that all passengers wear inflatable, not foam, lifejackets, including those vessels under 12 passengers.

Inflating lifejackets aren’t available for kids, Inouye said, noting that crews are diligent about ensuring that children are outfitted with foam lifejackets whenever they step onto the outer decks.

Although Inouye said that the 2015 tragedy shook the whale watching industry to its core and spurred on voluntary safety increases, she wants to see Transport Canada make those improved safety measures mandatory.

“Transport Canada needs to see if inflating lifejackets can be approved,” said Inouye, noting that she’d like to see those regulation put in place for all commercial passenger vessels – including some, such as smaller fishing charters, that have fewer than 12 passengers.

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne has not yet responded to a request for comment and Transport Canada told Black Press Media that a response is forthcoming.

Black Press Media has also reached out to the lawyer representing some of the survivors and family members of the deceased.

More to come.

More to come.