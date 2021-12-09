Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Coquihalla work going better than expected, B.C. minister says

Highway could reopen to essential traffic in early January

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan could be opened as soon as early January if favourable weather conditions continue for extensive flooding repairs, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.

At an Emergency Management B.C. briefing from Vancouver Dec. 9, Fleming said “we’re throwing everything we have” at repairs along the Coquihalla, and the original estimate of restoring some traffic by the end of January may have been pessimistic.

Work continues on major rockslide and water damage in the Fraser Canyon route north of Hope as well, with that on target for resumption of truck and other essential traffic by mid-January, Fleming said. While both routes are out, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton serves as the only road link from the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Interior, and it continues to be restricted to essential traffic only.

Passenger traffic for the holiday season won’t be safe mixing with “convoys of trucks” on Highway 3, Fleming said.

RELATED: Heavy snowstorm forecast for B.C.’s Highway 3

RELATED: Highway 1 reopens to all traffic Abbotsford to Hope

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Prince Rupert group protests worship service ban
Next story
120 meteors per hour to light up B.C. night sky on Dec. 13-14

Just Posted

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton

RCMP has arrested a man responsible firing gun shots. (File photo/Houston Today)
Shots fired complaint results in arrest

A volunteer with Houston Link to Learning has prepared goody bags that will be delivered to seniors along with a Christmas lunch Dec. 16. (Houston Link to Learning photo)
Lunch, other activities on Houston Link to Learning’s Christmas list

tree
Christmas time in Houston is upon us