The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)

Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

Approximately $1 million in upgrades and accessibility improvements will be coming to three rest area washrooms, the Ministry of Transportation announced recently.

The washrooms getting a boost will be near the Coquihalla Highway Summit, approximately 70 kilometres south of Merritt. These include the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area, Britton Creek Rest Area and the Zopkios Commercial Vehicle Brake Check Facility (for southbound travellers).

“These improvements are welcome news to all travellers on the Coquihalla, including commercial truck drivers who keep the delivery of our goods moving, residents and summer travellers,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “As a key travel route for the province, this investment will provide the upgrades needed to modernize and make the facilities along this corridor better.”

But it doesn’t look like a problematic rest stop is getting any upgrades to smell or care and attention.

The $4.2-million facility placed at the Loon Lake exit on the Okanagan Connector was completed in February 2018 after the popular and scenic visitor centre near Merritt was shut down by the government.

But since its opening, there has been a plumbing problems that has caused a urine and sewer smell as well as backed up toilets. On top of that, visitors to the rest stop in 2019 said there wasn’t a square to spare in any of the washrooms which were in deplorable conditions.

READ MORE: Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

Yellowhead Road & Bridge has been awarded the contract to do the most recent upgrades.

The upcoming upgrades will vary between locations, but will include new exterior doors and frames; repairing and repainting interior walls;new interior partition walls;upgrading plumbing and fixtures;upgrading lights to LEDs; new countertops and sinks; repairing and resurfacing floors; making exterior building repairs; andinstalling electric hot-water tanks and furnaces.

A dedicated family washroom will be added to the Coquihalla Lakes and Zopkios facilities, improving accessibility. Also, more garbage bins will be provided at the south end of the Zopkios brake check facility, and signage will be installed to encourage their use.

Work will be carried out by Yellowhead Road & Bridge, using local subcontractors.

Work is anticipated to begin in late June, and all improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2021.

On the Okanagan Connector, contact Yellowhead Road & Bridge, at 1-888-899-9854 if washrooms aren’t clean. On the Peachland side, the contact is AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Election speculation in the air as Parliament winds down for the summer
Next story
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Just Posted

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

lotto max logo
Are you the lucky winner?

A $1 million ticket was bought in Burns Lake for Friday’s Lotto… Continue reading

Jill Mackenzie carefully replaces books on the shelves at the Houston Public Library. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
District approves annual library grant

Craft kits featured for summer reading club

The tradition of Houston Christian School grads giving Bibles to incoming kindergarten students will take place this year, but outdoors and in a modified fashion. (File photo)
Houston Christian School grad day is June 24

Grads themselves have set tone for the day, says teacher

Scott Richmond will be starting as the new vice principal for HSS and TSE. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston gets a new vice principal

Scott Richmond takes over from Dwayne Anderson who moved to Smithers

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Nassib on Monday, June 21, 2021, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he was not doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton band chief condemns suspicious burning of 2 Catholic churches

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)
Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

One Reconciliation Pole and two Welcome Figures were unveiled during a ceremony in honour of truth and reconciliation on National Peoples Indigenous Day at the Vancouver School District in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, June 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan marks Indigenous Peoples Day by urging recognition of systemic racism

National Indigenous Peoples Day has been marked in Canada since 1996

A man makes his way past signage to a mass COVID-19 vaccination centre at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadians encouraged to see mRNA shots as interchangeable as more 2nd doses open up

Doctors urge people not to hesitate if offered Moderna after getting Pfizer for their first shot

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance sits in the front row during a news conference in Ottawa on June 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Defence committee rises without report on Vance allegations

Committee had been investigating the government’s handling of complaints against former defence chief

Most Read