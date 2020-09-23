Houston’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North cyclists Constable Ryan Hobbs, Constable Hank Lee and community rider Sue Jones stop at Happy Jack’s Sept. 15 where they were greeted by staffers. (Ann Marie Hak photo)

Cops for Cancer cyclists tour community

Original plan had been to cycle to New Hazelton

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the local Cops for Cancer Tour de North contingent from being a visible presence in raising money to help children battle cancer.

What was to be a large group cycling from Prince George to Prince Rupert last week shifted to smaller groups each riding one leg of the Hwy. 16 route and then to touring within their home communities.

And that meant local riders Constable Ryan Hobbs, Constable Hank Lee, both from the Houston RCMP detachment, and community rider Sue Jones shifted what was to be a 130 kilometre journey from Houston to New Hazelton on Sept. 15 to a tour around the community.

“Jones, Cst. Hobbs, and Cst. Lee decided that they would do a community ride around Houston to keep the spirit of the tour alive and let the children battling cancer know that they are not quitting on them,” said team support member Ann Marie Hak.

The trio made stops at Twain Sullivan Elementary, Silverthorne Elementary, the Houston Christian School and businesses who supported Tour de North.

“We are very grateful to the community, close friends, and family for the support,” said Hak of the $5,000 of the community goal of $12,000 that was raised as of Sept. 15.

Donations are being accepted at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union until Sept. 30.

The Cops for Cancer campaign is a fundraiser that supports pediatric research to find better, healthier, and safer treatments for children with cancer. Another portion of the proceeds goes towards sending kids with cancer to Camp Goodtimes where they are supervised by medical professionals and can experience summer activities in a safe environment.

Houston’s cyclists in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North rode around the community Sept. 15, stopping at various places including the Houston RCMP detachment. With their bikes are community rider Sue Jones, Const. Ryan Hobbs and Const. Hank Lee.

Finning employees pose with this year’s Houston riders in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North which featured a tour of the community on Sept. 15. With their bikes are Constable Hank Lee, Constable Ryan Hobbs and community rider Sue Jones. (Ann Marie Hak photos)

