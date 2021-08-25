Copeland work underway in Houston

The project to construct a paved right hand turning lane for drivers exiting from Copeland to Hwy16 is scheduled to be finished next month, a memo to council indicates.

The work also consists of replacing a sidewak, curbs and gutters and is now considered a project in tandem with the completion of the downtown revitalization project on 9th St. as well as the construction of the Husky-branded service station and convenience store there.

Council last year approved of the Copeland work and laid out a budget of $144,000.

“The scheduling for this work is based on the availability of Terus Construction workers and could be subject to change,” the memor from District corporate services office Holly Brown noted.

Bylaw adjudication system preferred

Council is backing a suggestion by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to use an adjudication system to decide on bylaw violations.

Such a system in which a person hears both sides of a situation that resulted in a ticket being written would be less expensive and cumbersome then using the provincial court system, regional district bylaw enforcement officer Darrell Hill outlined in a memo sent to regional district directors and then to the District of Houston.

As it is, the District already uses the regional district’s bylaw enforcement function by a financial contribution equivalent to a half-time enforcement officer position.

Previous story
Reseachers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

The fire at Chief Louie Lake remains out of control, with smoke being visible to nearby communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update from Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Taylor Bachrach and Rod Taylor election signs beside Hwy 16 in Terrace on Aug. 23, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
In their own words: Candidates weigh in on their most important issue