One of the District of Houston projects planned this year is on Copeland, work that will result in a lane turning right onto Hwy. 16. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Copeland traffic improvement part of District’s 2021 work plan

Finishing 9th Street and paving also on District’s ‘to do’ list

Locals can expect to see traffic flow improvements where Copeland intersects with Hwy16 as well as repaving of other areas around town this year.

The Copeland work consists of the addition of a paved right-hand turning lane exit from Copeland onto Hwy16, a feature that includes replacement of the sidewalk, curb and gutter there.

“[This] is being conducted in tandem with the completion of the Hwy16 works, the construction of the new service station, and completion of Phase 1 of Downtown Revitalization,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck in noting the extent of the work planned both by the District and a private developer in the downtown core area this year.

The Hwy16 works will see the placement of utility lines underground as well as sidewalks and streetlighting, a building permit has now been issued for a Husky-branded service station and the 9th Ave. project, called Phase 1 of of the District’s longterm revitalization, is to be completed.

The Copeland work carries a budgeted amount of $144,200 contained within council’s current financial plan. The new service station will not be contributing to this cost as it was not included in the development permit conditions, Pinchbeck said.

Finishing work on 9th includes hydroseeding, line painting, benches, bike racks, garbage cans, and bollards.

This work was suspended late last fall when winter conditions arrived earlier than expected.

“The remaining scope of work for Downtown Revitalization will be completed near the end of spring (late May to June) depending on groundwater conditions,” said Pinchbeck.

“Because the area of work is subject to high groundwater levels during freshet due to consisting of sand and gravel substrate, construction will largely be determined by the end of freshet.”

Elsewhere, portions of 6th Street, Baggerman Crescent, Omineca Crescent and Hungerford Drive are on the District’s list for new asphalt.

Last week it issued a call for qualified and interested contractors to respond by April 22.

“Based on the level of interest received, the District will determine if it will proceed with a formal tender process,” indicated the District in its request.

It is hoping to have the work done between June 1 and Aug. 31.

Depending upon the condition of the road, the method of paving may either be an overlay, grinding up the existing layer and mixing it with new asphalt and then repaving or pulverizing to a deeper depth following by a new layer of crush and then new asphalt. Also needed is 165 metres of sidewalk, curb and gutter.

The District has set aside $200,000 for the above work.

”While we would like to complete the full scope of work identified, the final paving and sidewalks program will be determined based on contractor pricing received through a tendering process alongside the availability of funding from the capital and operating budgets,” said Pinchbeck.

