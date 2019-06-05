Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski died after being tasered at Vancouver International Airport in 2007. (File photo)

Cop cleared of perjury in Dziekanski case settles lawsuit against RCMP

Bill Bentley had been accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry, but was acquitted

An officer acquitted of a perjury charge linked to the death of a Polish immigrant at Vancouver’s airport has settled a lawsuit against the RCMP that alleged negligence and harassment.

Const. Bill Bentley was one of four officers who confronted Robert Dziekanski at the airport in October 2007, when the man was stunned with a Taser and died.

READ MORE: RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Bentley filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court in June 2016 alleging the RCMP mismanaged information in the case and made Bentley a “scapegoat” for public criticism.

In its response to the civil claim, the RCMP denied that it misled the public or did anything to make Bentley a scapegoat, saying it had no control over how the media reported on the case.

An assistant to Bentley’s lawyer said Wednesday the case had been settled and the RCMP also confirmed the settlement and said the terms were confidential.

Bentley was accused of giving false testimony to a public inquiry but was acquitted in 2013, and a bid by prosecutors to overturn the verdict was tossed out in 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons… Continue reading

Roll over

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along… Continue reading

Stumpage rate increase prospect causes worries

Forest industry already uncompetitive

Appreciating customers

Finning in Houston held a customers appreciation lunch May 29. The staff… Continue reading

Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Leonard has 30 points to lead Toronto past banged-up Golden State

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Most Read