Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

A convicted pedophile who first victimized children in Langley is the target of the ire of an Ontario mayor after she was placed a halfway house in his city.

Madilyn Harks, formerly known as Matthew Harks, pleaded guilty in 2004 to two counts of sexually assaulting children while he was living in Walnut Grove.

In all, Harks has been convicted of three sexual assaults against girls under the age of eight, according to a warning issued by the Peel Regional Police in Ontario. Harks, now 36, victimized neighbours and a fellow church congregation member.

Following her release from prison in 2010, she was convicted of breaches of her release conditions and imprisoned again for 330 days.

Harks has been placed under a long-term supervision order. She is banned from public pools, day cares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, or being in the presence of any children under age 14 unless with an adult approved by her parole supervisor.

On March 22, the Peel Regional Police released a photo of Harks and warned that she will be living in the Brampton area, and that she is considered a safety risk to the public.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown lashed out with an open letter to Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones.

“I am asking for your immediate assistance in our community’s desire to reverse the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to ‘dump’ Madilyn Harks (formerly Matthew Harks in downtown Brampton,” Brown wrote.

“The fact that Ms. Harks is in a halfway house instead of jail is a clear example that our justice system is broken,” he added.

Although she remains under a long-term supervision order, Harks has finished her jail sentence nine years ago.

The Peel Police noted “she remains a Canadian citizen and her rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, Peel Regional Police will act to protect these rights if they are infringed.”