Contruction at 6 Mile Hill

Work continues on the $15 million project to add a two-kilometre westbound passing lane and make other improvements at 6 Mile Hill on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Burns Lake. The eastbound passing lane is being extended by 400 metres and the entry and exit lanes at the 6 Mile Summit brake check and chain off areas will be improved. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
