Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

A container ship is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles southwest of Haida Gwaii after an engine fire caused it to lose propulsion.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-longSingapore-flagged vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines— was in distress with 23 people on board. VJRCC Lieutenant Tony Wright said theVJRCC dispatched a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, and it is currently on scene.

Wright said a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter is also en route to the ship to medically evacuate two crew members, and the Canadian CoastGuard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is also en route and will arrive at midnight tonight.

The ship’s owner has also contracted a tug which is enroute to secure the vessel. It is expected to arrive on scene at approximately 8:00a.m. on Feb. 3.

Timoth Pajak — director of global marketing and communications for MOL Liner Ltd. — said the vessel departed from Vancouver on Jan. 29 and wasbound for Tokyo when the engine fire occurred. He could not confirm what the cause of the fire was.

“That is under investigation,” he said.

More to follow.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
