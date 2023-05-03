Constables recognized for bravery during fire

Two RCMP officers, Constable Steve Bruce who is still with the Houston RCMP detachment, and Constable Ryan Creasey, now with the Penticton RCMP detachment, have officially been presented with honours for meritorious service for entering a burning property July 9, 2019 to extract an armed man.

The presentations were made at Government House in Victoria April 19.

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin presented 154 officers with commendations over the course of two evenings April 18 and April 19.

These were the first in-person recognition events for officers since the outset of the pandemic.

Honourees were selected by a committee of representatives from the BC Association of Chiefs of Police and the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s police services division.

“It was an honour to hear the stories of these brave men and women, who put themselves in jeopardy to ensure the rest of us can live in peace and safety. We thank them for their service and acknowledge all who support them to do such impactful work for the province,” said Austin.

The 2019 incident began when Creasey and Bruce responded to a call that a man with a knife had forcibly entered the home of a woman and was threatening her.

But when the officers arrived, the man left the house and ran into a nearby cabin whereupon there was an explosion at the cabin.

The suspect then fled the cabin and after a physical confrontation with the two officers, tried to return to the cabin, which was by now on completely on fire. He was finally subdued.

That’s when the two officers realized they and the suspect were trapped between the burning cabin and thick brush close by that had caught on fire. Thick smoke blanketed the area.

It was then that local resident Bryer Rutter passed by, initially stopping to see what was going on and then noticing the two constables and the suspect.

He came to their aid by calling out and guiding them to safety through the fire.

Rutter received his own commendation last year which, in part, stated that “had Mr. Rutter not stopped to aid the members and the suspect they could have been badly injured.”

Marco Reutelsterz faced ten counts related to the incident, eventually pleading guilty to three three — assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and mischief. He was sentenced to six months house arrest.