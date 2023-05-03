RCMP

Constables recognized for bravery during fire

Presentation made by Lieutenant-Governor

Two RCMP officers, Constable Steve Bruce who is still with the Houston RCMP detachment, and Constable Ryan Creasey, now with the Penticton RCMP detachment, have officially been presented with honours for meritorious service for entering a burning property July 9, 2019 to extract an armed man.

The presentations were made at Government House in Victoria April 19.

Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin presented 154 officers with commendations over the course of two evenings April 18 and April 19.

These were the first in-person recognition events for officers since the outset of the pandemic.

Honourees were selected by a committee of representatives from the BC Association of Chiefs of Police and the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s police services division.

“It was an honour to hear the stories of these brave men and women, who put themselves in jeopardy to ensure the rest of us can live in peace and safety. We thank them for their service and acknowledge all who support them to do such impactful work for the province,” said Austin.

The 2019 incident began when Creasey and Bruce responded to a call that a man with a knife had forcibly entered the home of a woman and was threatening her.

But when the officers arrived, the man left the house and ran into a nearby cabin whereupon there was an explosion at the cabin.

The suspect then fled the cabin and after a physical confrontation with the two officers, tried to return to the cabin, which was by now on completely on fire. He was finally subdued.

That’s when the two officers realized they and the suspect were trapped between the burning cabin and thick brush close by that had caught on fire. Thick smoke blanketed the area.

It was then that local resident Bryer Rutter passed by, initially stopping to see what was going on and then noticing the two constables and the suspect.

He came to their aid by calling out and guiding them to safety through the fire.

Rutter received his own commendation last year which, in part, stated that “had Mr. Rutter not stopped to aid the members and the suspect they could have been badly injured.”

Marco Reutelsterz faced ten counts related to the incident, eventually pleading guilty to three three — assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and mischief. He was sentenced to six months house arrest.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican
Next story
PODCAST: Who you gonna call? B.C. Ghostbusters!

Just Posted

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Classroom
School district is revising outdated weapons policy