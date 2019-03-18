(James Smith photo)

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

The Reporter has learned that it was a “considerably large” tractor tire that led to a 3-year-old’s death at a farm in Delta last week.

Delta’s deputy fire chief, Brad Wilson, told the Reporter a call came in form the 4700-block of 112th Street at around 5:01 p.m. last Wednesday (March 13). He said crews arrived to find family members trying to help the young girl who was injured after a large tractor tire fell onto her.

“It was big tractor tire that was leaning up against the barn,” Wilson said. “I don’t know the ins and outs of how it came upon falling on her, but we arrived and she was critically injured.”

He said a second engine was called in to help an ambulance helicopter land as the first crew was trying to resuscitate the girl, but she did not make it.

“She was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Wilson added.

RELATED: Three-year-old girl killed in Delta farm accident

At the moment, the BC Coroners Service is still investigating what exactly happened and could not confirm details where the incident happened, how the incident happened or who was involved in it.

“I think the important part for our role in this is, at the conclusion of an investigation, we may make recommendations to preventing death in similar circumstances,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the coroners service.

“We’re mandated within our legislation to investigate any child death, so the death of anyone under the age of 18 years old.”

He added that should the service see the need to make statements regarding public safety in the course of their investigations, they will do so.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Premier in Witset for reconciliation discussions
Next story
B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Just Posted

Premier in Witset for reconciliation discussions

We need to be here together: Horgan at Wet’suwet’en feast.

Move natural gas pipeline, MP suggests

Coastal GasLink could then avoid opposition

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Most Read