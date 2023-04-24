An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.

An image of deep, persistent slab avalanches that occurred over this past winter in the Selkirk Mountains. Avalanche Canada photo.

Considerable avalanche danger remains in B.C. as temperatures begin to rise

Persistent weak snowpack continues to cause issues

This past winter began with a very complicated snowpack forming, leading to extremely dangerous conditions in most of British Columbia’s mountain ranges. Now as a colder-than-normal spring finally starts to see some warming temperatures, those deep warm layers could be a problem again.

“That snowpack structure hasn’t really changed dramatically, many areas still remain weak,” said Simon Horton, forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

READ MORE: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

“In a lot of areas we haven’t seen as much avalanche activity while it stayed cold over the last few weeks — months even — but definitely starting later this week and into the weekend we’re going to see our first real big warm up, and that’s going to cause these problems to reemerge.”

Avalanche Canada reported a fatal size three avalanche in the Lake Louise area on April 22, and the Western Purcells have reported recent human-triggered activity, including a fatal size three on April 15 near Thunderwater Lake.

The winter began cold and dryer than normal and so far this spring has been colder than normal. Snow depth was just slightly less than normal, but due to the way the weather patterns have progressed, the really weak snowpack structure that was set up at the beginning of the season has persisted throughout.

In any given spring season, the main trigger for increasing avalanche danger is the warming temperatures and further exposure to sun, Horton explained. So this is the time of year to start reducing exposure to avalanche terrain, avoiding steep slopes as they’re heating up.

“This problem that we have this season complicates that and makes it even more likely for large avalanches to occur during that and the real key is to just not go into steeper, high-consequence avalanche terrain especially when it’s warming up,” Horton said.

All mountain areas will see increasing danger as it warms up to above-freezing temperatures, but Horton said that as you move north from Kimberley towards Invermere and Golden, Avalanche Canada has seen more issues with deep weak layers in those further north mountains that have stayed colder over the course of the winter.

Those regions with weak layers have the potential for even bigger avalanches.

The main message from Avalanche Canada is to pay attention to warming as you’re heading out. The organization is winding down for the year, with the last official forecast to be issued Tuesday, Apr. 25.

Some blogs will likely be released as they learn more about this upcoming warm weather, but backcountry users should be prepared to do a little more work to analyze the weather and conditions. Also be sure to check the Mountain Information Network for recent reports.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avalanche kills man who was with group in closed area of Lake Louise ski hill
Next story
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians out of Sudan as Canadian plane readies for more

Just Posted

Kitimat environmental groups accuse CGL of hindering the natural movement of amphibians with their barrier installed along migration routes. (Photo courtesy of Kitimat Valley Naturalists and Douglas Channel Watch)
CGL pipeline disrupts amphibian migration: Kitimat environmental groups

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Flautists, at the Pacific Northwest Music Festival, on April 20, 2023, at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Staff photo)
Viruses and volcanoes: Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns against all odds

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green innovation initiative to Prince Rupert port