Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Pierre Poilievre hold a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 29, 2020. The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue. Barrett, the Tory ethics critic, says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy. In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives want an anti-corruption committee to probe WE Charity controversy

Conservatives plan to press House of Commons ethics and finance committees to resume looking at the matter

The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue.

Tory ethics critic Michael Barrett says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy.

In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter.

They say the proposed new anti-corruption committee could soon take over the probe of the Liberal government’s choice of WE Charity to administer the the multimillion-dollar Canada Student Service Grant program.

Opposition MPs have been grilling the government for months over the now-abandoned program because of WE Charity’s close connections to the families of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau, the recently departed finance minister.

The Liberals have consistently said it was federal public servants who recommended the grant program be administered by the youth group, but the Conservatives say there are still unanswered questions.

“Canadians deserve answers,” Barrett told a news conference Monday. “We deserve accountability.”

The office of Liberal House leader Pablo Rodriguez noted that Trudeau, his chief of staff, the clerk of the Privy Council and various public servants have already appeared at committee.

The government will remain focused on protecting the health and safety of the public, the office said, adding: “Canadians deserve better than the Conservatives’ partisan games.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of CanadaCoronavirusLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada
Next story
Rich get richer, poor poorer: Report says pandemic intensified economic disparities

Just Posted

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

Most Read