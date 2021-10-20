Conservative topped election polls here

Claire Rattée topped the polls for the Conservative Party of Canada in Houston and area during the federal election. (File photo)

Houston and area voters in the Sept. 20 federal election repeated a show of confidence in the Conservative Party of Canada by giving its Skeena – Bulkley Valley riding candidate, Claire Rattée, the majority of the votes over New Democrat incumbent Taylor Bachrach.

Based on official results from Elections Canada, Rattée topped the polls with 1,253 votes in Houston and area, substantially more than Bachrach’s 274 votes who did, however, gather enough support throughout the riding to return to Ottawa.

It was much the same case in 2019 when both Rattée and Bachrach ran for the first time following previous NDP MP Nathan Cullen’s decision not to run after a 15-year stint.

In the federal election of that year, Rattée gathered in 1,028 votes in Houston and area compared to 139 for Cullen.

The above results include those from the advance poll location in Houston although it should be noted that the advance poll covered Houston, its immediate surroundings and beyond.

People’s Party of Canada candidate Jody Craven received 145 votes while Lakhwinder Jhaj received 127 votes, Rod Taylor from the Christian Heritage Park received 56 votes and Adeana Young of the Green party received 34 votes.

Rattée also came out on top in Granisle this time with 83 votes compared to 63 for Bachrach. In 2019, Rattée topped the poll there with 104 votes while Bachrach received 51.

Across the riding, Bachrach received 15,921 votes for 42.6 per cent of all the votes cast. Rattée received 13,513 votes or 36.1 per cent of the votes cast. Voter turnout was 55.7 per cent, less than the 62.7 per cent in the 2019 federal election.

In 2019, Bachrach received 16,944 votes or 40.9 per cent of the turnout with Rattée collecting 13,756 votes for 33.2 per cent of the turnout.

When comparing the 2019 results to 2021 and based on percentage of votes received, Rattée closed a gap of 7.7 per cent between her and Bachrach to 6.5 per cent this time around.

Liberal candidate Lakhwinder Jhaj and People’s Party of Canada candidate Jody Craven were tied on a percentage basis of 7.8 per cent although Craven received four more votes a 2,794 votes to Jhaj’s 2,790 votes.

Craven’s showing was much better than in 2019 when he received 940 votes or 2.3 per cent of the voter turnout.

Rod Taylor of the Christian Heritage Party, a perennial candidate, received 754 votes or 2.1 per cent of the turnout compared to 1,350 votes or 3.3 per cent of the turnout.

Green candidate Adeana Young received 1,355 votes or 3.8 per cent of the turnout while in 2019, Green candidate Mike Sawyer received 3,280 votes or 7.9 per cent of the turnout.