Joanne Woodbeck is Houston’s 2023 Woman of the Year. This was the 13th annual Women’s Day celebration and it was held at the Houston Public Library with 24 people in attendance on March 8. Woodbeck has a degenerative eye condition which has left her completely blind and she relies on her guide dog, Jude. She is also diagnosed with Usher’s syndrome which affects her hearing, but all that aside, it doesn’t slow her down. A few years back she urged the District of Houston to place a higher priority on clearing snowbanks from roads and sidewalks, not just for her own safety but for all residents in Houston. She is dedicated in doing business for the Royal Canadian Legion branch 249 in Houston and was instrumental in getting the new shuttle van for the legion. Congratulations Joanne and thank you for all that you do for the Houston community. Woodbeck received $100 along with her award. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)